‘Free Fryday’ fundraiser helps humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Dozens of vehicles lined Highway 3 on Friday hoping to snag a free bag of french fries and donate some cash for a good cause.

Free Fryday started in 2020 as a way to get more southern Albertans to eat french fries and is now raising money for humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

“This was one of the most important things we could put our energy towards. A lot of it is because of the ties of Ukrainian citizens to southern Alberta and Alberta in general,” said Steven Dyck, president of Western Tractor.

Western Tractor along with McCain Foods teamed up to bring the fundraising event back for another year. Dyck said with everything going on in Ukraine, raising money to help was a great idea.

“Ukraine is all about agriculture and so are we and so we just felt that that was the right thing to do at this time and reach out and help those that are most desperately in need right now,” he said. “We’ve all seen the video footage and what’s happening over there and a lot of it’s been focused on the war itself and we really wanted to focus on the humanitarian effort.”

This is the second time both companies have partnered for Free FryDay, with the last event being held in 2020 raising funds for Halo Air Ambulance.

This year’s supportive efforts will be going towards the Canadian Ukrainian Congress #AlbertastandswithUkraine campaign and Hungry for Life International’s Ukraine Emergency Relief.

“Southern Albertans showing their generosity as always and stepping up when we ask our clients, our community and our customers to get behind an initiative and today they did that and we're really excited,” Dyck said.

Over 15,000 bags of french fries from McCain Foods were given out on Friday, with each car receiving two 1.58 kg (3.5 lbs) bags of fries.

Sol Diantomaisi, the facility manager at McCain Foods plant near Coaldale, said both her and the company were thrilled to be a part of the day.

“It’s absolutely a big deal for us to contribute to our community, with our community and all the community that brings to us,” she said.

Free FryDay made stops in Medicine Hat, Burdett, Taber and Lethbridge.

Those taking part in the fundraiser said it’s about giving back to the community, while supporting a good cause.

“Alberta hosts thousands of families and refugees from Ukraine so this is amazing to return something to our community,” Diantomaisi said.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 80 per cent of the $100,000 goal was already raised, according to Dyck.

“We’ve had staff participate both in handing out the product but also in fundraising as well and our customers have stepped up so we're very confident that we're going to exceed our $100,000 target this year,” Dyck said.

If you would like to donate, you can visit FreeFryDay.ca.