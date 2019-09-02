The Calgary and Labour District Council are serving up a free barbecue to all Calgarians for Labour Day.

It is a free family event with live music and delicious burgers and hot dogs and other treats and snacks.

The Calgary and District Labour Council has a message they're delivering at the BBQ, with an October federal election approaching quickly: calling on all political parties to adopt a national pharmacare plan.

“What we're calling on all political parties to do is to adopt that approach because, from our perspective, it would one, save Canadians money and two, it would allow everybody to access needed medications regardless of your income," said Calgary and District Labour Council President Alexander Shevalier.

Shevalier added that depending on plan design, the estimates are that it would save Canadians between four and 11 billion dollars.

“If you look at it from a business perspective, that’s actually substantial savings because then access to medication is not linked to your job.” said Shevalier.

The free BBQ is on at Olympic Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday.