CALGARY -- Classical music will ring out in a southeast neighbourhood each Saturday morning for the next four weeks as part of a free concert series showcasing the genre.

The Melodies and Myths concerts in Mills Park, located at 1520 Ninth Ave. S.E. in Inglewood, will take please every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon through Aug. 7.

The family-friend events will include cellists, guitarists and violinists performing the works of classical composers as well as traditional Celtic favourites.