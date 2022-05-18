Free permits offered for Calgary's 2022 Neighbour Day celebration

The City of Calgary is offering free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2022.

The annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.

This year, it will be held on Saturday, June 18.

"As we slowly emerge from the shadow of the pandemic, the community spirit and kindness felt on Neighbour Day has never been more important," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a news release.

The city is encouraging citizens to celebrate the day by inviting neighbours over for a barbeque, planning a sporting event or organizing a community activity.

More inspiration for potential ways to celebrate are available through the city's Block Party Guide.

Calgarians who wish to apply for a free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2022 can find applications online on the City of Calgary's website, but they must be submitted by May 29.

If you wish to invite the mayor or councillors to your community events you can make a request online.