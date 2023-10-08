Free pet food: Animal charity hosts 'Pets-Giving' event Saturday

A Calgary animal charity is making sure no four-legged friends go hungry this Thanksgiving.

Parachutes for Pets held its second annual 'Pets-Giving' on Saturday.

The event aims to address animal food scarcity by offering free pet food and supplies for anybody who needs a hand-up for their pet.

The charity says it's noticing a higher demand for its services.

"Times are really tough out there," said Parachute for Pets' Lindsey Allen. "Housing and inflation and just everything costs a little bit more these days.

#yyc today is Pets-Giving - if you are struggling with pet food or supplies, please stop by 6120 1a St SW between 11-4 to get a Paws-Up. We will have a variety of pet food and supplies to hand out while supplies last. @cmcalgary@DianaBatten_@HarvestHillsYYC@jannarden pic.twitter.com/LjGaTxOB3x — Parachutes For Pets (@ParachutesP) October 7, 2023

'Whether or not people are able to feed their pets, it might be a stressor that they're thinking about and we just want to make sure there's some ease on some financial stress during this holiday time."

Parachute for Pets is looking for more donations in the form of food, supplies and money as the holiday season ramps up.

More information can be found on their website.