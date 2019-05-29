Organizers are celebrating the launch of a new program designed to foster a good relationship between Canada's armed forces and the public.

It’s called ‘True North Warrior Sailing”, and it's a free three-day course for our city’s former and present military members.

The Glenmore Sailing Club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and is refocusing itself as a ‘community sailing club’ to make the sport more accessible for Calgarians.

Nollind van Bryce is a board member at the club and said there is a lot of interest.

“This first True North Sailing course is fully booked with 18 participants, and we are a bit overwhelmed that here are 54 people on the waiting list.”

Volunteer coaches will work with the people on the water.

Ross Wickware, one of the participants, says it helps to 'bridge the gap' between military members and the public.

"The local community is important for all Calgarians and Canadians. Thank you to the Glenmore Sailing Club for creating this program.”

“The military community thrive on teamwork and are fast learners. They are going to be great sailors,” said van Bryce.

The new program is in partnership with the Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta, and generously supported by a grant from the Calgary Foundation.

More details about the program can be found at www.glenmoresailingclub.com.