EDMONTON -- A psychiatrist treating a mentally-ill man who stabbed and killed five young people at a Calgary house party six years ago says his patient has made progress but any new freedoms will be granted slowly.

Dr. Santoch Rai told the Alberta Review Board that Matthew de Grood has stayed overnight at his parents' home in Edmonton and has taken hospital transportation to scheduled appointments.

But Rai says de Grood has not yet taken public transit or transitioned to a group home.

He says public transit could cause stress for de Grood because of his notoriety.

Rai also says a group home is possible in the next year if de Grood continues his progress.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong because he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time.

Rai says de Grood, who is now 29, still poses a significant risk to reoffend if he stops taking his anti-psychotic medication.



