Freezing rain advisory for Brooks area ends

A freezing rain advisory issued by Environment Canada for the area around Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan ended early Saturday morning.

The advisory, which warned of slippery driving conditions, was called off at 7:39 a.m.

The forecast for Brooks calls for clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers or freezing rain before skies clear. The temperature at 7 a.m. was one degree, with 79 per cent humidity.