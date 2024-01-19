French-language trial begins in Calgary for man accused of multiple sex assaults

A judge has decided to proceed with one trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting seven vulnerable women in Calgary.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, faces numerous charges that include kidnapping, threats causing bodily harm, sexual assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

He was denied bail last summer and has been in custody since he was arrested in April 2023.

The French-language trial was set to begin on Monday, but his lawyer had asked for the case to be split into seven trials and that application was heard on Wednesday.

Justice Judith Shrier of the Alberta Court of Justice has decided to proceed with a single trial.

The trial begins this morning with the first witness, whose testimony is to be translated from English to French.

A rural property is seen Langdon, Alta., Monday, April 10, 2023. Police investigators who brought in forensic teams and a cadaver dog to search a rural property east of Calgary have charged a man accused of targeting women in the city's sex trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.