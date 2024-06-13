CALGARY
Calgary

    • Friday's looking nice for Calgary. Everywhere else, not so much

    Share

    Another nice day for Friday – in southern Alberta, that is.

    Central Alberta will likely be dealing with severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.

    Calgary and south will be outside of the activity but that means our wind gusts will increase again.

    Expect lots of sunshine for Friday.

    Clouds will start to increase in the afternoon and the gusts will pick up to 50 km/h in Calgary:

    Father’s Day weekend will be wet and chilly.

    It will be mainly cloudy on Saturday morning.

    Showers and thunderstorms could roll in as early as 3 p.m. on Saturday.

    We are looking at on-and-off rainfall that will be heavy at times through Sunday.

    Also, temperatures will drop fast and it will be gusty.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News