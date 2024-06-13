Friday's looking nice for Calgary. Everywhere else, not so much

Another nice day for Friday – in southern Alberta, that is.

Central Alberta will likely be dealing with severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.

Calgary and south will be outside of the activity but that means our wind gusts will increase again.

Expect lots of sunshine for Friday.

Clouds will start to increase in the afternoon and the gusts will pick up to 50 km/h in Calgary:

Father’s Day weekend will be wet and chilly.

It will be mainly cloudy on Saturday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms could roll in as early as 3 p.m. on Saturday.

We are looking at on-and-off rainfall that will be heavy at times through Sunday.

Also, temperatures will drop fast and it will be gusty.