Friday the 13th world record? Calgary's Screamfest features over 1,000 Jasons

Stampede Park was the site of a ghoulish world record attempt Friday, and what better day to try that than Friday the 13th?

Screamfest is underway at the GMC Stadium grandstand.

A monstrous lineup formed as people picked up one of the 1,000 Jason Voorhees costumes that were given out for free last night.

Voorhees, of course, is the goalie mask-wearing antagonist and centrepiece of the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

Screamfest organizers said they wanted to set a world record for the most people in one placed dressed up as the horror villain.

"There's actually no record," said Screamfest's AJ Kolanowski, "but the record (guidelines) is it's a minimum of 250 people, so you have to break that threshold in order to set the record.

"So we're way above and beyond," he added. "We're gonna give away 1,000 masks and there's already people in line dressed up, bringing their own (Jason) costumes."

Screamfest features games, rides, mini-golf, zombie lemonade, and haunted houses which are recommended for those 13 and older only.

The festival runs every weekend until Halloween.