It’s the coldest it’s been on Boxing Day in the past three years in Calgary as temperatures plummeted on Tuesday morning, prompting extreme cold warnings across much of the country.

The City of Calgary was included in Environment Canada’s weather alert for much of the morning, but that advisory was lifted at about 10:30 a.m.

But that didn’t mean that the weather was pleasant to be in.

The sudden cold also brought with it other problems, particularly fog from steam and smoke. That resulted in poor visibility on the roads.

The temperatures also kept a lot of people away from venturing into the downtown core.

Those who did say they need to make sure they were completely bundled up.

“It’s very Christmassy, very seasonally appropriate,” said one woman.

Her parents, visiting from B.C. say they couldn’t believe the extreme cold weather. “I’m frozen solid. I can’t believe this.”

“I think we are all, as Canadians, hardy in our own way. Freezing or baking to death, we manage to survive this somehow,” said another man braving the cold.

But it wasn’t all bad news in Calgary. The frigid conditions are perfect for snow making at Winsport and sledders eager to get some holiday fun in before a return to the grind.

Environment Canada said that most of Alberta and the rest of the country is still under an extreme cold warning, with Nova Scotia being hit particularly hard by the bad weather.

A vicious storm in that province resulted in the power being knocked out for about 158,000 customers.

