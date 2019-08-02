

Wondering what’s happening in Calgary over the Heritage Day long weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Calgary Fringe Festival, Inglewood

There's lots of great stories being performed at various venues throughout Inglewood and downtown. The event runs through August 10.

Cue Sports Live International Pool Tournament

Nearly 100 players from across Canada and the U.S. will be competing for $10,000 in prize money. It runs Friday until Monday at the Leather Pocket, 3715 Edmonton Trail N.E.

Historic Calgary Week

Chinook Country Historical Society is presenting the 29th annual Historic Calgary Week, running until Aug. 5, a collaborative history festival with more than 40 partner organizations.

Take part in the Barley Belt Bicycle Breweries tour, learn about the history of the downtown movie palaces and take in some of the films that were shown in them, relive family-friendly sports days or learn about the history of Calgary’s ghost signs and experience our haunted haunts.

A ful list of events can be found online.

Calgary Bluesfest

Check out some the Keeshea Pratt Band or the Cash Box Kings at this weekend's Calgary Bluesfest, running until Sunday at Shaw Millenium Park.

The full schedule can be found online.

Chasing Summer Festival:

The largest EDM festival in western Canada happens at the Max Bell Arena festival site on Aug. 3 and 4, featuring the Chainsmokers, Above and Beyond, Infected Mushroom and others. Full lineup and information can be found online.

7th annual Floating Lantern Peace Ceremony

Share a wish for a peaceful society and a world free from violence at the 7th annual Floating Lantern Peace Ceremony at Olympic Plaza. The event gets underway at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heritage Day at Heritage Park

Take part in family-friendly games, a citizenship ceremony, and a “Passport to History.” The event runs from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Indian Idol Fame Concert at Bella Concert Hall

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali will perform live for the first time in Calgary at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Bella Concert Hall.

Ms Pride Queen Talent Preliminaries

Eleven beautiful LGBTQ candidates will show off their colourful talents as they compete for Ms. Pride Queen Southern Alberta 2019 Best in Talent Award. It gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rickens Pub.

Tour de Bowness Street Festival

Started in 2011 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bowness, around 6,000 are expected at this year's event, which goes Monday featuring food and eneterainment.

Inglewood Sunfest

This family-friendly festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in Calgary's oldest neighbourhood featuring a bouncer for the kids, bands, street performers, patios and more than 200 vendors.

More information can be found online.

Fort Calgary Heritage Day

Celebrate Heritage Day at the confluence of the Bow and Elbow Rivers, where Calgary began. There will be family-friendly activities, including Mountie uniform try-on sessions, crafts, Indigenous artisans and museum tours. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is available online.