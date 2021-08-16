CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for areas south and west of Calgary, including sections of the mountain parks, as upward of 70 millimetres of precipitation is expected Monday afternoon.

According to the warning, heavy rainfall is expected to begin Monday afternoon in southwestern Alberta. The majority of the region will see between 40 and 50 mm of rain, while some areas may receive 70 mm.

As of Monday morning, warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

Foothills County

Near Cayley

Near High River and Aldersyde

Near Longview and Eden Valley

Near Okotoks and De Winton

Near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Provincial Park

Near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek

Near Claresholm and Stavely

Near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View County

Near Bragg Creek and Tsuut'ina

Kananaskis – Canmore

Kananaskis Improvement District

Near Highwood House

Near Kananaskis Village

M.D. of Bighorn

Near Canmore-Exshaw and Ghost Lake

Near Ghost River Wilderness

The significant rainfall carries the potential for flash flooding and motorists may encounter water pooling on roads.

Air quality statements remain in place for nearly all of southern Alberta due to wildfire smoke, including the areas now under rainfall warnings. Heat warnings remain in effect for the southeastern most corner of the province.

For the latest details regarding weather warnings in the province, visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.