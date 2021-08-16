Advertisement
From heat to smoke to flash flooding? Rainfall warnings issued outside Calgary
CALGARY -- Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for areas south and west of Calgary, including sections of the mountain parks, as upward of 70 millimetres of precipitation is expected Monday afternoon.
According to the warning, heavy rainfall is expected to begin Monday afternoon in southwestern Alberta. The majority of the region will see between 40 and 50 mm of rain, while some areas may receive 70 mm.
As of Monday morning, warnings are in effect for the following areas:
Okotoks – High River – Claresholm
Foothills County
- Near Cayley
- Near High River and Aldersyde
- Near Longview and Eden Valley
- Near Okotoks and De Winton
- Near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Provincial Park
- Near Turner Valley and Black Diamond
M.D. of Willow Creek
- Near Claresholm and Stavely
- Near Nanton and Parkland
Rocky View County
- Near Bragg Creek and Tsuut'ina
Kananaskis – Canmore
Kananaskis Improvement District
- Near Highwood House
- Near Kananaskis Village
M.D. of Bighorn
- Near Canmore-Exshaw and Ghost Lake
- Near Ghost River Wilderness
The significant rainfall carries the potential for flash flooding and motorists may encounter water pooling on roads.
Air quality statements remain in place for nearly all of southern Alberta due to wildfire smoke, including the areas now under rainfall warnings. Heat warnings remain in effect for the southeastern most corner of the province.
For the latest details regarding weather warnings in the province, visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.