From the shire to Stampede Park: Hobbits scheduled to make journey to Calgary Expo

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Sam Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) are scheduled to appear at the 2022 Calgary Expo. (image: Calgary Expo) Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Sam Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) are scheduled to appear at the 2022 Calgary Expo. (image: Calgary Expo)

