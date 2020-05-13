CALGARY -- Canada's leading producer of toilet paper and paper towels, two of the hottest commodities going, are paying it forward Wednesday to Calgary's front-line workers.

As part of their #RollingItForward campaign, Kruger Products - the makers of Purex, Scotties and Sponge Towels - are donating products to front-line workers who drop by the Mercedes-Benz Country Hills dealership Wednesday.

If you're an Alberta Health Services worker, bring your medical ID to 2450 Country Hills Boulevard N.E. and never have to worry about hoarders at the drugstore again. Kruger reps will be distributing products until 8 p.m.