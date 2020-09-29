CALGARY -- Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Airdrie and surrounding Rocky View County and Mountain View County Tuesday night.

The area under advisory included Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville, Cremona and Water Valley, Olds, Didsbury and Sundre.

Also under advisory were communities in Rocky View Co., including Airdrie, Crossfield, Bottrel, Madden and Cochrane.

"Temperatures will approach 0 (degrees) tonight under clear skies and calm winds," the advisory stated. "Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas."

There was no advisory in effect for Calgary, which has a projected low of seven degrees Tuesday.