CALGARY -- Environment Canada issued its first frost advisory of August Saturday.

The warning was issued for Airdrie, Crossfield, parts of Rocky View County, and parts of Mountain View County, including areas near Olds, Didsbury, Cremona, Water Valley, Carstairs and Stirlingville.

"Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost," Environment Canada warned. "Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are anticipated to hit freezing during growing season, creating a potentially hazardous situation for plants.

There was no warning in place for Calgary.