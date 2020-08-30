CALGARY -- Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for parts of Camrose County Sunday afternoon.

At 3:28 p.m., the advisory was issued for areas near Camrose, Bittern Lake, near Bawlf and Rosalind, near Hay Lakes and Miquelon Lake Prov. Park, and near New Norway Edberg and Ferintosh.

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," it said. "Patchy frost is expected Monday morning."

The website advised area residents to "cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

A frost advisory was also issued for parts of Beaver County, the county of Wetaskawin, Flagstaff County, parts of Leduc County and parts of Strathcona County.