Frost advisory issued for communities north of Calgary
Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:47PM MDT
Hoar frost covers a tree in Kitchener on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. (Jeff Bottomley / CTV Kitchener)
CALGARY -- A frost advisory was issued for areas just north of Calgary Tuesday evening including the following communities:
- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville;
- Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley;
- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury;
- Mountain View Co. near Sundre;
- Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield;
- Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden; and
- Rocky View Co. near Cochrane;
Patchy frost is in the forecast. Gardeners are advised to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive trees and plants.
No advisory was in place for Calgary.