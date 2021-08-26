CALGARY -- A lot of Calgary motorists could probably empathize with one frustrated moose Thursday night.

The young male was spotted in northeast Calgary by a sharp-eyed observer, trying to cross Deerfoot Trail around 9th Avenue N.E., but after two no-goes, realized it wasn't likely to happen.

Instead, the millennial moose wandered over to the Peraton building at 6727 9th Street S.E., found some foliage to chew, and then decided to relax a while, possibly until traffic let up.

There was no word if Fish and Wildlife were notified, but hopefully he finds his way safely back into the wilderness.