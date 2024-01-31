Full parole revoked for convicted Calgary killer Joch Pouk

A Calgary man who was convicted in the swarming death of a young man outside a Beltline nightclub now has to abide by a number of conditions after breaching his parole.

Josh Pouk, 30, was convicted of manslaughter for his part in the killing of Lukas Strasser-Hird in 2013.

Strasser-Hird was surrounded, beaten and stabbed to death in the attack.

Pouk was one of four men convicted in the killing.

Pouk has been granted day parole in September 2018 and later full parole in March 2019.

He was ordered to abide by a number of conditions, including not having any contact with Strasser-Hird's family, not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol and not to enter any establishments where the primary source of income is derived from the sale or consumptionof alcohol.

The parole board later said he lied to his case management team about a variety of issues, including a situation where he was seen entering a bar.

"(Pouk's case management team) determined that your risk in the community was no longer manageable and a warrant for your arrest was issued on February 28, 2022. After being directed to attend the parole office because of the warrant, you chose to flee and remained unlawfully at large (UAL) for over 18 months," court documents read.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2022.

Pouk was later found in Saskatchewan and arrested by La Ronge RCMP on Sept. 20, 2023.

Police say he and two other men were found in possession of cocaine, drug paraphrenalia and a large sum of cash.

He was charged with drug trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime in connection with that arrest.

Pouk is now on statutory release, bound by several conditions, including a curfew.