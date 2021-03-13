CALGARY -- A Calgary minor hockey coach is recovering in hospital after a health scare that ended up interrupting a virtual training session with players this week.

To help in the effort, a sizeable GoFundMe campaign has already gathered thousands to pay for expenses.

Kurtis Freter was participating on a video call with the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League on March 8 when he suddenly began to experience chest pains, said a representative from the online crowdfunding platform.

The players convinced Freter to dial 911, which he did, and paramedics came to take him to the hospital.

Once there, physicians discovered he had suffered an aortic aneurysm, meaning a vessel near his heart had ruptured.

"He immediately underwent a seven-hour emergency open heart surgery where they replaced (three inches) of his aorta with a graft, as well as had a mechanical valve put in," reads the page.

Now, several surgeries later, Freter remains in hospital but is expected to fully recover.

The idea for the GoFundMe campaign came from his friends who knew how difficult it was to visit a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic but were still filled with a desire to help out.

"This is an avenue that some feel they can help, and with the road to recovery being of an unknown duration, we want to help support any needs that may arise for them," the page reads. "Even if it is just to purchase 100 more health and training/development books for Kurtis to even further master his craft, anything will go a long way."

The campaign has a goal of $15,000.