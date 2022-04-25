Fundraiser for Saddle Ridge shooting victim's family surpasses goal

An online fundraising campaign to cover the funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Calgary man who was fatally shot earlier this month has eclipsed its initial target.

Hisham Ahmed was found dead in a vehicle in the 200 block of Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. on the evening of April 20 after reports roughly 10 gunshots had been heard in the neighbourhood.

Three days later, investigators confirmed a black GMC Sierra had been located in connection with the fatal shooting in Saddle Ridge but no arrests have been made and no details regarding potential suspects had been released.

Police identified Ahmed as the deceased on April 21 and a friend of his later created a GoFundMe campaign to assist the family.

"We're just at a loss for words for what happened and wished this wasn't true," said the GoFundMe organizer. "We decided to create this go fund me to help cover his funeral expenses, so his family doesn't have to worry about covering the costs of his funeral & any extra money will be going to charity."

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had surpassed its $15,000 goal.

Anyone having information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.