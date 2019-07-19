Eric’s House was created a few years ago as a place for young adults with disabilities to go once they’ve finished school and the facility is raising funds to expand its program.

Staff at the facility pride themselves on giving these individuals the opportunities to integrate into society, socialize with their peers and learn daily life skills that everyone needs.

But Eric’s House has outgrown its space with 20 full-time clients and dozens of people on a waiting list.

Now it’s launched a GoFundMe account for an expansion project.

It is looking to raise $25,000 to create more space with an additional sensory room, develop a quiet room and for more furniture and equipment.

On the fundraising site, Eric’s House said 'these young adults are very deserving of a place that is clean, comfortable, and creative, and that is what we want to be able to give them.'

It adds 'Our goal is to provide the best possible care and focus our efforts on improving the quality of our clients’ lives while encouraging their active participation in society.'

For more information about the fundraiser, click HERE.