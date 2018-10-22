A funeral service for the little girl who died after she was hit by a CTrain last week will be held on Tuesday and a spokesperson for the family says they are grateful for the outpouring of support from Calgarians in the days following the tragedy.

Efua Ogbeide, 6, was hit by a train near the Somerset-Bridlewood Station on October 15 and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

The little girl wandered away from her home when her mother went upstairs to retrieve her school bag.

She made her way to the CTrain station and was hit while trying to cross the tracks.

A celebration of life will be held for Efua on Tuesday, October 23, at Foster’s Garden Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for the family says the outpouring of love from Calgarians has been ‘unmatched’ and they are genuinely and sincerely thankful for the support.

The family says the public is welcome to attend the memorial service and donations can be made to the Alberta Children’s hospital in lieu of flowers.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses and it has passed its $25,000 goal.

Organizers say the fund will also be used to help the family relocate to another community as they are traumatized every time they have to pass by the CTrain station to get to and from their home.

For more information on the GoFundMe campaign for Efua Isabella Ogbeide, click HERE.