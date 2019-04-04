A family who arrived in Canada to pursue a better life after fleeing their native Syria is facing the heartbreaking loss of a beloved wife and mother of six to a debilitating disease.

“We came to Canada on December 29 of 2015,” said Sami Alnaimy through an interpreter. “The main reason we decided to come was really for the future of our children. We had to flee the war in Syria. We lost our home, we lost almost everything.”

Sami and Rounza Alnaimy and their six children have adapted to life in their adopted homeland but severe medical issues have upset their lives. Rounza has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and medical experts have informed the family that her days are numbered

“The family’s going through a really difficult time especially with Rounza, his wife and the mom of the children, about to pass away and there’s nobody to support the family in general,” explained Asseel Qazzaz, a friend of the family.

“My health isn’t the best,” said Sami through Qazzaz. “I had to undergo open heart surgery not that long ago. Because I went through a very difficult surgery, it puts me at risk of strokes and other heart complications.”

“It has been such a stressful time, I’m really worried about the kids if something were to happen to me.”

The family’s six children range in age from two years old to 13 years old and the two eldest girls have missed a significant amount of school to assist the household while their father cares for their mother around the clock.

“One of them would go to school, the other one would stay home to care for her younger siblings and to take care of her mom if her dad needs to stop to get groceries,” said Qazzaz. “They’ve also been the ones who are cleaning and doing laundry and trying to cook – to basically do everything.”

Sami says he’s appreciative of the help he’s received from the community, including donated meals, but he requires additional assistance and efforts are underway to bring his parents and two of his siblings from Lebanon, where they are currently live as refugees, to Calgary. “I’m mainly worried about the kids and what would happen to them. I fear that something might slow the process of bringing my family here because I need them, the kids need them.”

Qazzaz says the Mennonite Central Committee has graciously agreed to donate $10,000 to the family and five sponsors have been secured to help the process of bringing , but a total of $46,000 is required to bring Alnaimy’s family to Canada.

A GoFundMe campaign, ALS Patient’s Family Sponsorship Fund, has raised more than $28,000 for the cause. “I would just like to thank everybody for being supportive and helping through this difficult journey,” said Sami through the interpreter.

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown