Hundreds of people attended the 23rd annual Betty's Run for ALS, held at North Glenmore Park on Sunday morning.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease or Lou Gehrig's disease, affects the neurons that control muscle motion.

Most people with the disease eventually lose the ability to walk, use their hands, speak, swallow and even breathe.

Each year, a committee chooses an ambassador to help show the public what it's like to live with the disease.

The ambassador for this year's event, Ken McIsaac, says he was honoured to be asked to be a part of the run.

"Receiving the initial diagnosis that day in October and sharing the news with my wife and son were some of the most gut wrenching and emotional events of our lives," he said in a release.

Over $7 million has been raised over the past 23 years of the run. That money goes to client support services and national ALS research.

There is no known cure for ALS and the cause of the disease is unknown as well.

More information can be found on the official website.