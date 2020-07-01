CALGARY -- Funnel clouds could form over Calgary and the surrounding area, Environment Canada warned Wednesday.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the warning read.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the warnings are in place for:

Calgary

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Drumheller-Three Hills

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rainfall warnings are also in place in a northwest section of the province.