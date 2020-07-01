Advertisement
Funnel clouds possible in Calgary and surrounding area this afternoon: Environment Canada
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 3:01PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 1, 2020 3:02PM MDT
A special weather advisory warning funnel clouds are possible is in place for the areas in grey while the areas in red are under a rainfall warning.
CALGARY -- Funnel clouds could form over Calgary and the surrounding area, Environment Canada warned Wednesday.
"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the warning read.
"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the warnings are in place for:
- Calgary
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
Rainfall warnings are also in place in a northwest section of the province.