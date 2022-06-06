Funnel clouds spotted across southern Alberta on Monday

A funnel cloud was caught on camera Monday afternoon in southeeastern Alberta.

The ominous-looking cloud was photographed by Michelle Meredith between Vauxhall, Alta. and Scandia, shortly before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A second funnel cloud was photographed near Enchant, Alta. by Kyle Brittain, who tweeted that it had since dissipated.

A third funnel cloud was spotted near Milo, Alta around the same tim, according to the Twitter feed of Brandon Houck, who posts @HouckisPokisewx about Alberta weather.

Environment Canada issued the following advice on its website:

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by rotation under rapidly growing thunderstorms and are normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a short-lived tornado.



"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances."

A funnel cloud near Enchant, Alta., photographed Monday June 6, 2022



"Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning."

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been reported across southern Alberta and is expected to continue through Tuesday morning.

No storm warnings have been issued for the Calgary area, with several severe thunderstorm watches in effect for parts of southern Alberta, including Lethbridge and the areas where the funnel clouds were spotted earlier, including the following: