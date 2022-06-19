Future of Calgary underpass could mean an end to vehicle traffic

The City of Calgary is asking for feedback on the future of a section of 11 Street S.W. between Eighth and 11 Avenue S.W.

City officials have released a series of design concepts showing potential plans for the area, and some of the plans don’t include access for vehicle traffic.

"11 Street S.W. provides a vital link between the Beltline and downtown west end across the barrier of the CP Rail line which bisects downtown Calgary," explains the city's website.

"With the closure of 8 Street S.E., 11 Street S.W. is the only remaining at-grade rail crossing in the centre city. As a key connection to access parks, grocery stores, restaurants, commercial amenities, apartment buildings, and offices in the surrounding area, it is important that we provide convenient and attractive transportation choices for Calgarians of all ages and abilities."

The city's recommended plan is for a so-called "active travel modes underpass."

It means vehicle traffic would be closed between Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue S.W. to focus on pedestrian and cycling safety, with a playground also constructed.

"The recommended plan prioritized the pedestrian experience," said Shane LeBouthillier, transportation engineer with the city at an open house June 15.

"(It) reduces automobile dependency and invests in creating a vibrant destination downtown for Calgarians and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy."

Four plans were proposed to the public, but the recommended plans includes no vehicles.

The alternate plan would see bike lanes, walking paths and traffic continue for vehicles.

The city says engagement in Phase 2 of the project saw a fairly even split for people wanting to do away with vehicle traffic, and those wanting to continue with it.

The project will also see CP Rail’s line expand from two tracks to four.

The plan will include two-metre-wide sidewalks on each side of the road, a 1.5-metre-wide bike lane and a three-metre-wide multi-use pathway.

There will also be interaction, play, fitness, rest and art concepts in the area.

The city says revitalizations is key in this area.

"It’s the only remaining at-grade crossing in the city, following the closure of Eighth Street S.W.," said LeBouthillier.

The stretch of road connects the Bow River with the Beltline in a north-south direction.

Jeff Buziak lives three blocks from the rail crossing.

"I’m not in agreement of pedestrian only," said Buziak.

"We have winter around here too, which is not a huge pedestrian time."

He believes vehicle traffic needs to stay.

"Calgary is such a beautiful city that we have a nice combo of access for everyone, and to impede one or the other is not a good thing," said Buziak.

"I think we have plenty of space here to do a combination of the two."

Currently, no funding is available for the project.

The design concept has not been finalized by the city, but a detailed plan will go to city council this fall once all public engagement has been accepted by June 29.

To learn more about the project, you can visit the City of Calgary's website.