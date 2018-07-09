Officials with Cowboys Music Festival confirm the scheduled headliner for Monday night’s concert will not be hitting the stage.

The cancellation of G-Eazy’s performance was announced on the Cowboys Music Festival’s Instagram account shortly before 7:00 p.m.

“Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control. Refunds will be processed at the online point of purchase (Showpass).”

According to Cowboys representatives, the event, billed as ‘Calgary’s biggest hip hop party’, will continue with ‘an amazing line up of hip hop dj’s and entertainment’ and all ticket holders will still receive free entry.

Cowboys has not provided an explanation for G-Eazy’s cancellation