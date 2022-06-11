Gaggle gridlock: Geese crossing snares drivers on Memorial Drive

A large number of geese caught some drivers on Memorial Drive as they ambled across the four lanes of traffic on the road on Saturday morning. A large number of geese caught some drivers on Memorial Drive as they ambled across the four lanes of traffic on the road on Saturday morning.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

War, guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm in Kyiv

In Kyiv's bitter summer of 2022, where the sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign and where the peace is deceptive because it's shorn of peace of mind, the capital has found itself in the somewhat uncomfortable position of becoming largely a bystander in a war that continues to rage.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina