CALGARY -- Veteran NHL coach Gerard Gallant has been named Canada's head coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.

Hockey Canada said in a release Wednesday that Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny will join Gallant behind Canada's bench as assistant coaches.

Gallant, from Summerside, P.E.I., was an assistant coach with Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2007 world championship and its runner-up squad at the 2017 tournament.

He has coached for nearly two decades in the NHL, including stints as head coach with Columbus (2004-06), Florida (2014-17) and Vegas (2017-20).

He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017-18 after guiding the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final appearance in the franchise's first season.

Canada has 26 gold medals at the world championship, with the last coming in 2016.