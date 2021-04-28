Advertisement
Gallant named Canada's head coach for upcoming world championship in Latvia
Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant questions a call during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
CALGARY -- Veteran NHL coach Gerard Gallant has been named Canada's head coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.
Hockey Canada said in a release Wednesday that Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny will join Gallant behind Canada's bench as assistant coaches.
Gallant, from Summerside, P.E.I., was an assistant coach with Canada's gold-medal-winning team at the 2007 world championship and its runner-up squad at the 2017 tournament.
He has coached for nearly two decades in the NHL, including stints as head coach with Columbus (2004-06), Florida (2014-17) and Vegas (2017-20).
He won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017-18 after guiding the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final appearance in the franchise's first season.
Canada has 26 gold medals at the world championship, with the last coming in 2016.