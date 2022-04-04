Galt Museum showcases 3 Indigenous exhibits, free admission for Indigenous visitors

The Galt Museum and Archives is celebrating Indigenous culture with a series of art exhibits, curated by or co-organized with Indigenous experts, which Indigenous patrons can view for free.

The Galt Museum’s board of directors unanimously passed a resolution last month that allows those who identify as Indigenous to have free general admission to the facility.

The move comes as the Galt features, for the first time ever, all Indigenous-led content.

"This really kicks off and shows our dedication and our commitment to Indigenous programming at the Galt," said CEO Darrin Martens.

The new exhibits include: