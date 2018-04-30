CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Game on! Fields and diamonds in Calgary set to welcome amateur athletes
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 6:51AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 9:09AM MDT
The City of Calgary will open roughly half of its athletic parks on Monday after an unseasonable April delayed the start of many minor league seasons.
As of April 30, the following City of Calgary athletic parks are expected to be open:
- Glenmore Athletic Park (soccer, football, baseball, softball, tennis and track) - *Velodrome remains closed*
- Tom Brook Athletic Park (soccer)
- Shouldice Athletic Park (softball, soccer, football)
- Ernest Manning Athletic Park
- Optimist Athletic Park
- Pop Davies Athletic Park (soccer only)
- New Brighton Athletic Park (soccer and baseball)
- Forest Lawn Athletic Park
- Calgary Soccer Centre
The following athletic parks remain closed due to the lasting impact of the inclement weather of late:
- Renfrew Athletic Park
- Foothills Athletic Park
- Acadia Athletic Park
For a complete list of City of Calgary athletic parks and field status, visit City of Calgary Recreation Facilities