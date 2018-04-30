The City of Calgary will open roughly half of its athletic parks on Monday after an unseasonable April delayed the start of many minor league seasons.

As of April 30, the following City of Calgary athletic parks are expected to be open:

Glenmore Athletic Park (soccer, football, baseball, softball, tennis and track) - *Velodrome remains closed*

Tom Brook Athletic Park (soccer)

Shouldice Athletic Park (softball, soccer, football)

Ernest Manning Athletic Park

Optimist Athletic Park

Pop Davies Athletic Park (soccer only)

New Brighton Athletic Park (soccer and baseball)

Forest Lawn Athletic Park

Calgary Soccer Centre

The following athletic parks remain closed due to the lasting impact of the inclement weather of late:

Renfrew Athletic Park

Foothills Athletic Park

Acadia Athletic Park

For a complete list of City of Calgary athletic parks and field status, visit City of Calgary Recreation Facilities