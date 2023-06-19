Game-worn Flames jerseys go on sale Tuesday

It's one thing to wear a Flames jersey to the Saddledome on a Saturday night, but when the Flames jersey you're wearing was once worn by a Flame themselves, that elevates the entire experience.

Game-worn Flames jerseys go on sale online Tuesday at 10 a.m., where fans will be able to buy a jersey worn by players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and more.

