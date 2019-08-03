A massive esports gaming event is on this weekend in northwest Calgary and the competition is fierce in this virtual world, but the prizes are very real.

Gamers from a number of communities across Calgary congregated at the Bowness Community Association to play an array of video games for the Salt Mines 2019 event.

Esports has blown up in popularity over the past few years and the competition has been quite lucrative, with a teen in the U.S. recently walking away with $3 million US after winning the solo event of the popular PVP game Fortnite.

"Esports has been growing and growing and growing for the last few years at least,” said Bradley Jones, event coordinator of Salt Mines 2019 event. "Locally, we’ve got so many esports groups popping up [and] we’ve got players winning. I mean, the Fortnite World Cup just passed, and the kid that won brought home more money than Tiger Woods made at the Masters. That’s a huge deal."

The Salt Mines 2019 event is expected to draw over 500 participants on Saturday and Sunday.

Jones said he has been doing this for about eight years now and entry fees range between $15 and 40.

The admission fees will also help out a good cause, because once the venue is paid for and prizing is doled out, the rest of the money is donated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.