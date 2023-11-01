'Gap of 600 childcare spaces': City of Lethbridge assessing childcare needs as demand grows

To ease the burden on early learning centres, the City of Lethbridge is starting a childcare needs assessment to get a clearer picture of the shortage.

“We have a current gap of 600 childcare spaces within our community,” said Coun. Jenn Schmidt-Rempel.

It’s that gap that made Schmidt-Rempel bring forward a motion to Tuesday’s council meeting asking administration to do an assessment.

“It has an impact on caregivers and their ability to access the workforce, to access English Language Learning Programs as well as to access any other educational opportunities that they might be interested in,” Schmidt-Rempel said.

“It also helps build the sustainability and economic development and prosperity of our community because people are more likely to move here if they see we have fantastic programs going on in the city.”

The motion, which passed unanimously, will include in-depth background research, thorough analysis and benchmarking of the current childcare landscape; key stakeholder engagement; and the formulation of recommendations to address challenges related to increasing the number of childcare spaces within the city.

“Are we seeing a gap in full-day childcare? Are we seeing a gap in half-day childcare? Are we seeing a gap in evening childcare? What is the actual need in our community and what is it that caregivers - and we know that caregivers are usually women in this case - what is that gap that they're seeing and what is that need that we need to fulfill?” Schmidt-Rempel explained.

Finding childcare is a challenge parents across Alberta are facing.

“All over the province, it's at least a two to three-year minimum wait for families to get in,” said Maja Pecaver, owner of Little Sprouts Early Learning Centre in Lethbridge.

“People who are just finding out that they're expecting are calling and trying to get themselves on the wait lists.”

Pecaver, who is also a chairperson for the Childcare Directors Association of Southwest Alberta, says when $10-a-day childcare was announced, for-profit spaces weren't able to expand, resulting in the demand.

“For-profit childcare businesses make up about 70 per cent of the province so that's a lot of childcare spaces that weren't allowed to keep up with the demand of more accessible spaces,” she said.

With the hope to increase more spaces, will come the need for more qualified workers.

Lethbridge College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) program has 41 students this semester, with students receiving either a certificate or diploma at graduation.

Cheryl Hatten, chair of human services at the college and ECE instructor, is excited to see the city taking a step forward to address the demand.

“When you have programs where you've got qualified workers who are well educated providing, not just care, but also education for young children it's really beneficial for their growth and their development,” Hatten said.

“Research has shown that the biggest burst of development is between birth and six years old and so early learning is really important.”

Council also voted to approve the allocation of up to $25,000 from council contingencies to fund consulting resources to support the development of the outlined childcare needs assessment.

“Anytime we can talk about it, the better we are at finding a solution,” Pecaver said.

Administration will report back to council with its findings by quarter two of 2024.