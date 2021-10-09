Garage and trailer damaged, firefighter taken to hospital after northeast blaze

CALGARY -

Firefighters were called to an incident that resulted in a number of structures being damaged and at least one CFD member being sent to hospital.

Officials say they were called to the 100 block of Martindale Drive N.E. at about 5:30 a.m. for reports of a garage on fire.

Upon arrival, they found a garage as well as a trailer, which was parked in the laneway, fully involved with fire.

Crews immediately began to attack the fire to prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

"The fire was quickly brought under control, and the lone occupant of the house was able to evacuate safely. Damage to the source garage was extensive as well as extensive damage to the trailer unit," CFD said in a release.

The home at the location, as well as the garage next door, were also damaged as heat from the fire melted some of the siding.

Officials say a firefighter was hurt during the operation and had to be admitted to hospital. There are no details on what took place, but the CFD says the injury was minor in nature.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and crews are expected to remain at the scene for some time.