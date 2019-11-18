A garage fire in northwest Calgary Monday night forced several families to evacuate from nearby homes.

The incident took place around 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Sage Bank Link, when a detached garage caught fire, according to a battalion chief at the Calgary Fire Department who spoke to CTV News.

Several small explosions were heard, possibly from tires exploding on the vehicle parked inside the garage or supplies stored in the garage exploding.

A second vehicle parked outside was damaged as well.

Several families were evacuated from the adjacent home and other nearby homes.

Some homes appear to have heat damage to the siding.

There was no word of any injuries.

Fire crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story.