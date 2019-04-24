CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Garage in Thorncliffe heavily damaged in early morning fire
A garage at a residence in the Thorncliffe area was damaged in an early morning fire on April 24, 2019. (Photo: Keely Somers)
A fire investigator is working to determine what caused a blaze that destroyed a garage at a home in the city’s northwest early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 6300 block of Travois Crescent N.W. at about 4 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage when they arrived.
Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the home and neighbouring structures.
Crews searched the building and didn’t find any people or pets inside.
Officials say the structure was filled with personal and household items.
The garage sustained significant damage and arson investigators with the Calgary Police Service are working to determine a cause.