CALGARY -- Alberta Emergency Alert warned residents of a community near Calgary about an explosive hazard near the community Saturday.

The agency issued the advisory at just after 10 a.m. for Black Diamond, Alta.

It says the incident is due to "a significant gas leak" in the downtown area.

"Nearby businesses and residents are being evacuated and are asked to attend the Oilfields Regional Arena if they need a place to go. The Black Diamond Fire Department is on-scene working to secure the leak and any affected properties," the alert reads.

CTV News has learned emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at about 8:41 a.m. at Magee Place, an office building in downtown Black Diamond.

Officials say a vehicle had jumped a cement barrier and crashed into the gas line attached to the ATCO building.

The gas has been shut off, but several businesses and homes were evacuated because of the dangerous situation. Firefighters worked to clear the building of any residual natural gas.

Traffic is also being detoured away from the affected area and anyone travelling through the community is asked to find alternate routes and follow the directions of emergency crews.

Any residents who smell natural gas are asked to immediately close all the windows and doors of their homes.

The alert was called off at just past noon.

The town of 2,700 people is located approximately an hour south of Calgary.