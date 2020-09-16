Advertisement
Gas line ruptured in northeast Calgary, several businesses evacuated
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 3:19PM MDT
Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. for reports of a gas leak.
CALGARY -- Several businesses in northeast Calgary were evacuated for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was accidently ruptured.
Calls began coming in to 911 just before 12:30 p.m. after a crew working in the 4600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. hit a two-inch gas line with a backhoe.
ATCO responded to the scene and the gas was shut off. There were no reports or injuries.