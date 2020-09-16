CALGARY -- Several businesses in northeast Calgary were evacuated for a short time Wednesday afternoon after a gas line was accidently ruptured.

Calls began coming in to 911 just before 12:30 p.m. after a crew working in the 4600 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. hit a two-inch gas line with a backhoe.

ATCO responded to the scene and the gas was shut off. There were no reports or injuries.



