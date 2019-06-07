Just in time for the weekend, gas prices took another dive at the pumps in Calgary.

Prices at some stations in the city were under a dollar a litre Friday morning, down from as much as 116.07 per litre last week.

That means Alberta now has some of the cheapest gas in the country.

Analysts are giving partial credit to the provincial government recently scrapping the carbon tax.

According to gasbuddy.com, prices are expected to drop in the first week of June before increasing again slightly.

The lowest price listed on the site Friday morning was 98.9 cents per litre.