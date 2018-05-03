The temperatures are starting to feel a lot more like summer but many people in Calgary are wondering what is rising faster these days; the mercury or prices at the pump?

The price per litre of regular gas has been recorded at 134.9 at a number of stations and you’d be hard pressed to find anything cheaper within city limits.

Drivers filling up on Thursday say they’re feeling the pinch for sure.

“They’re way too high, obviously, it doesn’t make sense, living in Alberta. It’s one thing that everybody talks about,” says Trish Walters.

Unfortunately, driving less isn’t an option for her either.

“I have no choice. I have two kids, they have to go where they need to go and I have to work, so there’s no option; we’re held hostage.”

Meanwhile, workers at gas stations in Calgary say that many customers are taking it in stride and know that they have nothing to do with the rising price of fuel.

“They say it’s not your fault; it’s all from the refinery, from the head offices, so it’s nothing to do with the employees or anyone,” says Kiran Sharma with Fas Gas.

B.C. has been hurting the most from fuel prices, where the cost has hit $1.60 a litre.

The average price per litre has jumped nearly 20 cents since this time last year, partly because of an increase in the price of oil.

It isn’t all bad news as some people say more expensive oil is indicative of the rising economy.

“If the gas prices are a little bit higher, that typically means the price of oil has gone up, which means the economy is doing a little bit better too,” says Neil Friedenberg with ArrKann RV Sales.

He says that Albertans are used to the ‘ups and downs’ of the economy and won’t likely change their summer driving habits because of how much it costs to drive.

“A majority of families won’t sacrifice their vacation. If they’ve got the money, which is a better choice: to go camping or fly somewhere far away?”

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest prices in Alberta are in the Edmonton area, where prices are hovering just under $1.20 per litre.

(With files from Chris Epp)