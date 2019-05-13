Canadians are worried about the rising cost of gas, especially those living in the prairie provinces, a new national survey suggests.

The survey found 75.3 per cent of respondents living in the prairies — Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — are worried or somewhat worried about rising gas prices, compared to 73 per cent of those in British Columbia, 68.4 of those in Quebec, 66.8 per cent of those in Ontario and 68.2 per cent of those in the Atlantic provinces.

Done by Nanos Research, the online/phone survey was done using a random sample of people age 18 and over between April 25 and 28.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey also suggests people living on the prairies don’t think carbon taxes will encourage people to use less fuel compared to the rest of the country.

A total of 36.1 per cent said a carbon tax will encourage people to use less fuel, compared to 47.1 per cent in B.C., 44.7 per cent in Ontario, 43.7 per cent in the Atlantic provinces and 43.6 per cent in Quebec.

Those on the prairies will also be less likely to buy a fuel efficient vehicle as a result of carbon taxes, with 53.7 per cent saying they would be likely or somewhat likely to do that, compared to 69.7 per cent in B.C. and Quebec, 61.4 per cent in Ontario and 56.1 per cent in the Atlantic provinces.

The average price of gas in Alberta on Monday is $123.9.