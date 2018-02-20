Two workers were transported by ambulance to hospital following an early Tuesday morning robbery of a northside business in Lethbridge.

According the Lethbridge Police Service officials, two masked men entered the Gas King in the 900 block of 5 Avenue North shortly after 2:30 a.m. with undisclosed weapons. One of the suspects demanded cash and proceeded to attack the two employees. The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police responded to the scene but the suspects were not located. Descriptions of the offenders have not been released.

EMS crews transported a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old man to hospital from the store. The employees have since been released from hospital.

Police continue to investigate the armed robbery and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.