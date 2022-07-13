Gaudreau goes to Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau agreed late Wednesday afternoon to a seven-year deal with Columbus, according to reports on social media.

The former Flame was said to have signed a $68 million deal, according to Elliotte Friedman, with an average annual salary of $9.8 million.

Johnny Gaudreau is going to Columbus — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

The destination came as a shock, as Gaudreau had been widely expected to sign with either the Flyers or New Jersey Devils.

For Columbus, it was a good day for scooping up former Flames: earlier Wednesday, they inked defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a four-year, $16 million deal.

Earlier Wednesday, the Flames re-signed Trevor Lewis and added centre Kevin Rooney, among other free-agent signings.