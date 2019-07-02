

CTV News Calgary





The gay rodeo is returning to Alberta in August.

After a three year hiatus, the Canadian Rockies Gay Rodeo Association event is scheduled for Aug. 2 to 4 at the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park.

The weekend will feature a rodeo school on Aug. 2 followed by competition on Aug. 3 and 4.

Sanctioned by the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA), the event is the only recognized LGBTQ rodeo held outside the United States.

IGRA includes 20 associations and has 4,000 members worldwide.